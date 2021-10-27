Why VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) went up by 14.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.20. The company’s stock price has collected 21.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Lead BET Inhibitor, VYN201, Significantly Reduces Expression of Several Key Pro-Inflammatory Cytokines in Preclinical Studies

Is It Worth Investing in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VYNE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VYNE is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.20, which is $3.85 above the current price. VYNE currently public float of 44.90M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VYNE was 806.73K shares.

VYNE’s Market Performance

VYNE stocks went up by 21.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.18% and a quarterly performance of -50.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.12% for VYNE Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.74% for VYNE stocks with a simple moving average of -69.81% for the last 200 days.

VYNE Trading at -6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.55%, as shares sank -9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYNE rose by +21.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2460. In addition, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. saw -78.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYNE starting from LEPORE PATRICK G, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Aug 25. After this action, LEPORE PATRICK G now owns 50,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc., valued at $20,000 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of VYNE Therapeutics Inc., sale 250,000 shares at $1.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 4,935,057 shares at $435,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-448.13 for the present operating margin

+93.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1217.40. The total capital return value is set at -132.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -365.02. Equity return is now at value -138.70, with -72.90 for asset returns.

Based on VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE), the company’s capital structure generated 92.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.13. Total debt to assets is 37.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.07.