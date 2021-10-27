Why Calyxt Inc. (CLXT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) went down by -9.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.43. The company’s stock price has collected -15.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/21 that Calyxt to Host third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Is It Worth Investing in Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ :CLXT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLXT is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Calyxt Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $4.27 above the current price. CLXT currently public float of 12.82M and currently shorts hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLXT was 136.64K shares.

CLXT’s Market Performance

CLXT stocks went down by -15.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.05% and a quarterly performance of -32.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.83% for Calyxt Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.79% for CLXT stocks with a simple moving average of -52.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLXT stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CLXT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLXT in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $9 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLXT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CLXT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to CLXT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

CLXT Trading at -26.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.57%, as shares sank -26.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLXT fell by -15.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, Calyxt Inc. saw -39.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLXT starting from Carr Michael A., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.98 back on Aug 30. After this action, Carr Michael A. now owns 60,000 shares of Calyxt Inc., valued at $39,776 using the latest closing price.

Koschak William, the Chief Financial Officer of Calyxt Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $3.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Koschak William is holding 38,000 shares at $64,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-180.83 for the present operating margin

-47.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calyxt Inc. stands at -187.98. The total capital return value is set at -62.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.44. Equity return is now at value -126.50, with -66.70 for asset returns.

Based on Calyxt Inc. (CLXT), the company’s capital structure generated 53.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.89. Total debt to assets is 31.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.70.