Wall Street Pummels Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) After Recent Earnings Report

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) went up by 12.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.38. The company’s stock price has collected 2.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Nurix Therapeutics Announces Initial Data from the First Phase 1a Dose Escalation Trial of NX-2127 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B Cell Malignancies

Is It Worth Investing in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :NRIX) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $48.88, which is $16.21 above the current price. NRIX currently public float of 43.48M and currently shorts hold a 7.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRIX was 310.59K shares.

NRIX’s Market Performance

NRIX stocks went up by 2.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.49% and a quarterly performance of -11.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for Nurix Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.44% for NRIX stocks with a simple moving average of 1.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRIX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for NRIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NRIX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $50 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRIX reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for NRIX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to NRIX, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 30th of the current year.

NRIX Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRIX rose by +14.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.19. In addition, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. saw -11.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRIX starting from Ring Christine, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $27.36 back on Oct 11. After this action, Ring Christine now owns 1,286 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc., valued at $32,832 using the latest closing price.

Hansen Gwenn, the Chief Scientific Officer of Nurix Therapeutics Inc., sale 400 shares at $29.92 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Hansen Gwenn is holding 14,197 shares at $11,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRIX

Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -22.00 for asset returns.