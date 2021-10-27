Wall Street Pummels Athersys Inc. (ATHX) After Recent Earnings Report

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) went down by -4.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.03. The company’s stock price has collected -9.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/18/21 that Athersys to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Call

Is It Worth Investing in Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ :ATHX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATHX is at -1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Athersys Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.75, which is $4.57 above the current price. ATHX currently public float of 207.05M and currently shorts hold a 6.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATHX was 1.24M shares.

ATHX’s Market Performance

ATHX stocks went down by -9.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.71% and a quarterly performance of -24.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for Athersys Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.79% for ATHX stocks with a simple moving average of -30.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATHX stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for ATHX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATHX in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $5 based on the research report published on June 25th of the previous year 2020.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATHX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for ATHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 26th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to ATHX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 13th of the previous year.

ATHX Trading at -18.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -15.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHX fell by -9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2975. In addition, Athersys Inc. saw -32.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATHX starting from Lehmann William JR, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $1.41 back on Sep 20. After this action, Lehmann William JR now owns 471,287 shares of Athersys Inc., valued at $42,300 using the latest closing price.

Harrington John J, the Exec Vice Pres and CSO of Athersys Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Harrington John J is holding 742,941 shares at $7,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5439.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Athersys Inc. stands at -5469.79. The total capital return value is set at -283.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -287.42. Equity return is now at value -258.40, with -136.90 for asset returns.

Based on Athersys Inc. (ATHX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.12. Total debt to assets is 1.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 167.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.