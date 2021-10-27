Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) went down by -5.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $165.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/25/21 that Universal Health Realty Income Trust Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE :UHS) Right Now?

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UHS is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $160.81, which is $37.42 above the current price. UHS currently public float of 64.72M and currently shorts hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UHS was 636.70K shares.

UHS’s Market Performance

UHS stocks went down by -4.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.78% and a quarterly performance of -20.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for Universal Health Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.06% for UHS stocks with a simple moving average of -12.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UHS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UHS by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for UHS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $136 based on the research report published on September 24th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UHS reach a price target of $169. The rating they have provided for UHS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to UHS, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on September 08th of the current year.

UHS Trading at -12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHS fell by -4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.44. In addition, Universal Health Services Inc. saw -8.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHS starting from Gibbs Lawrence S., who sale 314 shares at the price of $160.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Gibbs Lawrence S. now owns 2,763 shares of Universal Health Services Inc., valued at $50,240 using the latest closing price.

SUSSMAN ELLIOT J MD MBA, the Director of Universal Health Services Inc., sale 2,553 shares at $157.88 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that SUSSMAN ELLIOT J MD MBA is holding 0 shares at $403,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+11.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Health Services Inc. stands at +8.14. The total capital return value is set at 13.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.51. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS), the company’s capital structure generated 66.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.90. Total debt to assets is 31.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.