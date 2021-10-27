Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT)

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) went down by -19.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.22. The company’s stock price has collected -20.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Metallic Accelerates Data Management-as-a-Service Momentum with New MSP Partners and MSP Portal

Is It Worth Investing in Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CVLT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVLT is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Commvault Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.29, which is $27.1 above the current price. CVLT currently public float of 44.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVLT was 282.53K shares.

CVLT’s Market Performance

CVLT stocks went down by -20.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.25% and a quarterly performance of -19.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for Commvault Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.25% for CVLT stocks with a simple moving average of -15.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVLT

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVLT reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for CVLT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CVLT, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

CVLT Trading at -20.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -19.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVLT fell by -20.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.84. In addition, Commvault Systems Inc. saw 10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVLT starting from CAROLAN BRIAN, who sale 11,325 shares at the price of $83.90 back on Sep 03. After this action, CAROLAN BRIAN now owns 108,148 shares of Commvault Systems Inc., valued at $950,168 using the latest closing price.

Merrill Gary, the Chief – Business Operations of Commvault Systems Inc., sale 3,991 shares at $74.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Merrill Gary is holding 1,827 shares at $299,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.06 for the present operating margin

+82.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commvault Systems Inc. stands at -4.28. The total capital return value is set at 10.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.46. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.49. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.