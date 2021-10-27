Is Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) a Keeper?

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) went down by -53.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.30. The company’s stock price has collected 0.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Angion and Vifor Pharma Report Topline Results from Phase 3 Trial of ANG-3777 in Kidney Transplant Patients at Risk for Delayed Graft Function

Is It Worth Investing in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ :ANGN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Angion Biomedica Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.33, which is $55.28 above the current price. ANGN currently public float of 17.99M and currently shorts hold a 6.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANGN was 165.39K shares.

ANGN’s Market Performance

ANGN stocks went up by 0.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.44% and a quarterly performance of -19.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.78% for Angion Biomedica Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -54.36% for ANGN stocks with a simple moving average of -70.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ANGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANGN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $40 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANGN reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for ANGN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

ANGN Trading at -58.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares sank -57.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGN fell by -52.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.59. In addition, Angion Biomedica Corp. saw -48.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGN starting from Neylan John F., who sale 373 shares at the price of $8.62 back on Oct 18. After this action, Neylan John F. now owns 35,868 shares of Angion Biomedica Corp., valued at $3,215 using the latest closing price.

Rhodes Jennifer J, the See Remarks of Angion Biomedica Corp., sale 430 shares at $8.65 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that Rhodes Jennifer J is holding 31,283 shares at $3,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1919.20 for the present operating margin

+58.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Angion Biomedica Corp. stands at -2781.49.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.