Great Elm Group Inc. (GEG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Great Elm Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) went down by -2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock price has collected -3.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/21 that Great Elm Group, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Is It Worth Investing in Great Elm Group Inc. (NASDAQ :GEG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GEG is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00. GEG currently public float of 24.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEG was 22.97K shares.

GEG’s Market Performance

GEG stocks went down by -3.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.04% and a quarterly performance of -14.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.86% for Great Elm Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.30% for GEG stocks with a simple moving average of -18.53% for the last 200 days.

GEG Trading at -8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares sank -8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEG fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Great Elm Group Inc. saw -28.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEG starting from Parmelee James P, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Jun 03. After this action, Parmelee James P now owns 106,678 shares of Great Elm Group Inc., valued at $13,751 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.04 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Great Elm Group Inc. stands at -20.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.16. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Great Elm Group Inc. (GEG), the company’s capital structure generated 184.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.87. Total debt to assets is 57.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.