Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) went up by 10.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $377.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/20/21 that New SolarEdge Energy Bank Residential Battery and New SolarEdge Energy Hub Inverters with High Backup Power Now Available in North America

Is It Worth Investing in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SEDG) Right Now?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 124.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEDG is at 0.94.

SEDG currently public float of 51.74M and currently shorts hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEDG was 605.10K shares.

SEDG’s Market Performance

SEDG stocks went down by -1.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.89% and a quarterly performance of 23.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.22% for SolarEdge Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.80% for SEDG stocks with a simple moving average of 26.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEDG reach a price target of $357. The rating they have provided for SEDG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 01st, 2021.

SEDG Trading at 23.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +36.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG rose by +16.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $292.33. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw -1.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Adest Meir, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $269.98 back on Oct 01. After this action, Adest Meir now owns 260,171 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $2,699,800 using the latest closing price.

Adest Meir, the VP, Core Technologies of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $276.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Adest Meir is holding 270,171 shares at $2,768,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+31.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stands at +9.62. The total capital return value is set at 10.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.94. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), the company’s capital structure generated 61.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.96. Total debt to assets is 27.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.