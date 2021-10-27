Can Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Remain Competitive?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.07. The company’s stock price has collected 2.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/20/21 that Novavax, Tesla, Netflix, United: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE :CP) Right Now?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CP is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.54, which is $6.79 above the current price. CP currently public float of 666.78M and currently shorts hold a 6.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CP was 5.07M shares.

CP’s Market Performance

CP stocks went up by 2.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.89% and a quarterly performance of 4.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.69% for CP stocks with a simple moving average of 2.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CP reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for CP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to CP, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on May 25th of the current year.

CP Trading at 8.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +13.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.58. In addition, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited saw 8.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.81 for the present operating margin

+44.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stands at +31.70. The total capital return value is set at 19.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.44. Equity return is now at value 37.10, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 137.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.94. Total debt to assets is 42.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.