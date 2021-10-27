Can Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Remain Competitive?

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $183.98. The company’s stock price has collected -8.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 23 hours ago that This Biotech Stock Could Rebound Nicely

Is It Worth Investing in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ :ASND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASND is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $165.72, which is $52.74 above the current price. ASND currently public float of 43.52M and currently shorts hold a 5.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASND was 244.17K shares.

ASND’s Market Performance

ASND stocks went down by -8.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.49% and a quarterly performance of 20.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.06% for Ascendis Pharma A/S. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.41% for ASND stocks with a simple moving average of -0.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASND stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ASND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASND in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $169 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ASND, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

ASND Trading at -8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -11.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASND fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.39. In addition, Ascendis Pharma A/S saw -16.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4755.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ascendis Pharma A/S stands at -6025.53. The total capital return value is set at -40.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.05. Equity return is now at value -55.80, with -47.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND), the company’s capital structure generated 10.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.88. Total debt to assets is 9.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,196.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.02.