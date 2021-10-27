BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) went up by 21.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.10. The company’s stock price has collected 11.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that BioVie Announces FDA Authorization to Initiate Phase 2 Trials Assessing NE3107’s Pro-motoric Activity in Parkinson’s Disease

Is It Worth Investing in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ :BIVI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIVI is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BioVie Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $50.00, which is $43.36 above the current price. BIVI currently public float of 4.93M and currently shorts hold a 6.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIVI was 76.36K shares.

BIVI’s Market Performance

BIVI stocks went up by 11.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.08% and a quarterly performance of -57.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.20% for BioVie Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.26% for BIVI stocks with a simple moving average of -60.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $47 based on the research report published on January 15th of the current year 2021.

BIVI Trading at -5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares sank -0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI rose by +11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.02. In addition, BioVie Inc. saw -61.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIVI starting from GORLIN STEVE, who purchase 2,430 shares at the price of $7.95 back on Nov 03. After this action, GORLIN STEVE now owns 45,100 shares of BioVie Inc., valued at $19,318 using the latest closing price.

GORLIN STEVE, the Director of BioVie Inc., purchase 2,570 shares at $7.97 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that GORLIN STEVE is holding 42,670 shares at $20,483 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.