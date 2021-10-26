Why My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) went up by 32.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that MySize Awarded Contract from Dockers (Turkey)

Is It Worth Investing in My Size Inc. (NASDAQ :MYSZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for My Size Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $1.46 above the current price. MYSZ currently public float of 10.92M and currently shorts hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYSZ was 142.69K shares.

MYSZ’s Market Performance

MYSZ stocks went down by -9.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.14% and a quarterly performance of -3.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for My Size Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.21% for MYSZ stocks with a simple moving average of 18.36% for the last 200 days.

MYSZ Trading at 22.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYSZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares surge +7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYSZ rose by +15.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2755. In addition, My Size Inc. saw -17.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MYSZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4328.17 for the present operating margin

+40.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for My Size Inc. stands at -4335.92. The total capital return value is set at -278.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -293.45.

Based on My Size Inc. (MYSZ), the company’s capital structure generated 34.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.43. Total debt to assets is 19.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.