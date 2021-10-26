Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) went down by -3.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.22. The company’s stock price has collected -4.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Matinas BioPharma Selected to Participate in the B. Riley Fall 2021 Growth Biotech Best Ideas Series

Is It Worth Investing in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX :MTNB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTNB is at 2.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.75, which is $1.66 above the current price. MTNB currently public float of 194.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTNB was 2.24M shares.

MTNB’s Market Performance

MTNB stocks went down by -4.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.81% and a quarterly performance of 57.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.80% for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.35% for MTNB stocks with a simple moving average of 7.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTNB

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to MTNB, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

MTNB Trading at 6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -26.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTNB fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1570. In addition, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. saw -19.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MTNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15288.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stands at -14176.98. The total capital return value is set at -46.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.23. Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -31.10 for asset returns.

Based on Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB), the company’s capital structure generated 5.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.56. Total debt to assets is 5.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,367.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.25.