Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK)?

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) went up by 16.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.19. The company’s stock price has collected 20.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/21 that Skillful Craftsman Provides Update on Chinese Central Authorities’ Issued Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of Modern Vocational Education

Is It Worth Investing in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ :EDTK) Right Now?

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EDTK currently public float of 7.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDTK was 264.47K shares.

EDTK’s Market Performance

EDTK stocks went up by 20.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.13% and a quarterly performance of -0.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.52% for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.03% for EDTK stocks with a simple moving average of -31.34% for the last 200 days.

EDTK Trading at 17.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.09%, as shares surge +35.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDTK rose by +20.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3125. In addition, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited saw -46.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.84 for the present operating margin

+49.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited stands at +11.99. The total capital return value is set at 24.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.