Is Puxin Limited (NEW) a Keeper?

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) went up by 22.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.17. The company’s stock price has collected 14.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/21 that Puxin Limited Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Notice Regarding ADS Trading Price

Is It Worth Investing in Puxin Limited (NYSE :NEW) Right Now?

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEW is at 1.51.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NEW currently public float of 43.60M and currently shorts hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEW was 2.89M shares.

NEW’s Market Performance

NEW stocks went up by 14.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.67% and a quarterly performance of -16.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.85% for Puxin Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.77% for NEW stocks with a simple moving average of -81.30% for the last 200 days.

NEW Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.12%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEW rose by +14.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5260. In addition, Puxin Limited saw -90.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.94 for the present operating margin

+46.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Puxin Limited stands at -1.11. The total capital return value is set at -7.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Puxin Limited (NEW), the company’s capital structure generated 478.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.71. Total debt to assets is 44.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.