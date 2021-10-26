Is Morgan Stanley (MS) a Keeper?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.95. The company’s stock price has collected 0.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that TaskUs Announces Closing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE :MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MS is at 1.55.

MS currently public float of 1.44B and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MS was 8.21M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

MS stocks went up by 0.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.97% and a quarterly performance of 5.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Morgan Stanley. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.91% for MS stocks with a simple moving average of 14.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $97 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MS reach a price target of $119, previously predicting the price at $108. The rating they have provided for MS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 04th, 2021.

MS Trading at 0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.84. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 48.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from YESHAYA SHARON, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $95.64 back on Jul 21. After this action, YESHAYA SHARON now owns 24,895 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $239,104 using the latest closing price.

SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, the Co-President/Head of WM of Morgan Stanley, sale 11,465 shares at $92.97 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16, which means that SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M is holding 173,075 shares at $1,065,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +21.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 291.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.45. Total debt to assets is 26.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 212.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.