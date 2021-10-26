Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) went up by 0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.61. The company’s stock price has collected 3.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 12 hours ago that CVS Health Launches $25 Million Ad Campaign Focused on ‘Healthy’

Is It Worth Investing in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE :CVS) Right Now?

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVS is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for CVS Health Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.33, which is $8.57 above the current price. CVS currently public float of 1.32B and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVS was 5.22M shares.

CVS’s Market Performance

CVS stocks went up by 3.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.51% and a quarterly performance of 4.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.87% for CVS Health Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.26% for CVS stocks with a simple moving average of 9.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $89 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CVS, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

CVS Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.01. In addition, CVS Health Corporation saw 28.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from Brennan Troyen A, who sale 2,625 shares at the price of $87.00 back on Sep 02. After this action, Brennan Troyen A now owns 140,201 shares of CVS Health Corporation, valued at $228,375 using the latest closing price.

LUDWIG EDWARD J, the Director of CVS Health Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $79.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that LUDWIG EDWARD J is holding 17,334 shares at $238,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 3.10 for asset returns.