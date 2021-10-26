Here’s How Your Trade Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Aggressively Right Now

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) went up by 19.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s stock price has collected 20.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Volcon Expands Internationally with Distribution Agreements for Mexico, Costa Rica and Paraguay

Is It Worth Investing in Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ :VLCN) Right Now?

VLCN currently public float of 1.81M. Today, the average trading volume of VLCN was 1.42M shares.

VLCN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.89% for VLCN stocks with a simple moving average of 24.89% for the last 200 days.

VLCN Trading at 24.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.32% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLCN rose by +20.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Volcon Inc. saw 2.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLCN starting from James Adrian, who purchase 27,302 shares at the price of $8.94 back on Oct 22. After this action, James Adrian now owns 1,147,600 shares of Volcon Inc., valued at $244,080 using the latest closing price.