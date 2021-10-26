Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) went down by -1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.88. The company’s stock price has collected -0.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/21 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company Announces Receipt of All Required Regulatory Approvals for Pending Acquisition with AR Packaging

Is It Worth Investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE :GPK) Right Now?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPK is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.15, which is $2.91 above the current price. GPK currently public float of 281.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPK was 2.57M shares.

GPK’s Market Performance

GPK stocks went down by -0.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.90% and a quarterly performance of 7.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for Graphic Packaging Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.44% for GPK stocks with a simple moving average of 10.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPK stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for GPK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GPK in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $24 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPK reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for GPK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to GPK, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 13th of the current year.

GPK Trading at 2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPK fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.59. In addition, Graphic Packaging Holding Company saw 19.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPK starting from Rhinehart Mary K, who purchase 255 shares at the price of $19.46 back on Sep 16. After this action, Rhinehart Mary K now owns 8,120 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, valued at $4,962 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPK

Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.