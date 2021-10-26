Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Just Got Our Attention

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) went up by 0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.34. The company’s stock price has collected 1.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Fiserv and Bakkt Innovate on Mainstream Use of Crypto Assets for Leading Global Merchants

Is It Worth Investing in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ :FISV) Right Now?

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FISV is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Fiserv Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $141.08, which is $30.36 above the current price. FISV currently public float of 602.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FISV was 3.69M shares.

FISV’s Market Performance

FISV stocks went up by 1.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.25% and a quarterly performance of -3.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Fiserv Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.36% for FISV stocks with a simple moving average of -2.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FISV

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FISV reach a price target of $116. The rating they have provided for FISV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

FISV Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FISV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FISV rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.65. In addition, Fiserv Inc. saw -2.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FISV starting from VIELEHR BYRON C, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $108.55 back on Oct 15. After this action, VIELEHR BYRON C now owns 35,877 shares of Fiserv Inc., valued at $1,085,500 using the latest closing price.

VIELEHR BYRON C, the Chief Digital and Data Officer of Fiserv Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $107.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that VIELEHR BYRON C is holding 45,877 shares at $1,071,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FISV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.01 for the present operating margin

+47.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv Inc. stands at +6.45. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Fiserv Inc. (FISV), the company’s capital structure generated 65.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.69. Total debt to assets is 28.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.