Can Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Remain Competitive?

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) went up by 5.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.09. The company’s stock price has collected 10.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/23/21 that Natural Gas Isn’t Gone Yet. Here’s a Stock to Play Its Long Phaseout.

Is It Worth Investing in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE :CTRA) Right Now?

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTRA is at -0.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Coterra Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.42, which is $3.61 above the current price. CTRA currently public float of 386.60M and currently shorts hold a 9.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTRA was 11.84M shares.

CTRA’s Market Performance

CTRA stocks went up by 10.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.56% and a quarterly performance of 45.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.42% for Coterra Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.98% for CTRA stocks with a simple moving average of 29.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTRA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTRA reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for CTRA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 21st, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to CTRA, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 18th of the current year.

CTRA Trading at 21.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA rose by +10.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.62. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc. saw 41.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc. stands at +14.27. The total capital return value is set at 6.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 52.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.51. Total debt to assets is 25.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.