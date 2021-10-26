Buy or Sell The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) went down by -2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.52. Barron’s reported on 10/21/21 that Portillo’s Stock Surges in Trading Debut, Vita Coco Slides Below IPO Price

Is It Worth Investing in The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ :COCO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for The Vita Coco Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of COCO was 5.77M shares.

COCO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.76% for COCO stocks with a simple moving average of -0.76% for the last 200 days.

COCO Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.49% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO rose by +0.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, The Vita Coco Company Inc. saw 0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from Burth Jonathan, who purchase 666 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Oct 25. After this action, Burth Jonathan now owns 498,694 shares of The Vita Coco Company Inc., valued at $9,990 using the latest closing price.

Benmoussa Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of The Vita Coco Company Inc., purchase 150 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Benmoussa Kevin is holding 295,601 shares at $2,250 based on the most recent closing price.