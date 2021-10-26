Buy or Sell Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) went up by 1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.04. The company’s stock price has collected -0.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/21 that Bertram Exits Anord Mardix with Sale to Flex

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ :FLEX) Right Now?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLEX is at 1.59.

FLEX currently public float of 484.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLEX was 2.99M shares.

FLEX’s Market Performance

FLEX stocks went down by -0.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.53% and a quarterly performance of 14.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for Flex Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.29% for FLEX stocks with a simple moving average of 4.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Cross Research repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Cross Research is $22 based on the research report published on May 06th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLEX reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for FLEX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLEX, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

FLEX Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.52. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw 5.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from Barbier Francois, who sale 77,720 shares at the price of $19.11 back on Oct 18. After this action, Barbier Francois now owns 385,342 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $1,485,151 using the latest closing price.

Bennett David P, the Chief Accounting Officer of Flex Ltd., sale 34,000 shares at $18.27 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Bennett David P is holding 76,175 shares at $621,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 4.90 for asset returns.