Why China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) went down by -17.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.90. The company’s stock price has collected 22.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/21 that China Finance Online Receives Extension for Regaining Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement

Is It Worth Investing in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ :JRJC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JRJC is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for China Finance Online Co. Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.00. JRJC currently public float of 0.24M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JRJC was 582.20K shares.

JRJC’s Market Performance

JRJC stocks went up by 22.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.02% and a quarterly performance of -12.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.91% for China Finance Online Co. Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.15% for JRJC stocks with a simple moving average of -19.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JRJC

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JRJC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for JRJC stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 17th, 2010.

JRJC Trading at 42.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JRJC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.84%, as shares surge +49.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JRJC rose by +22.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, China Finance Online Co. Limited saw -5.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JRJC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.88 for the present operating margin

+64.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Finance Online Co. Limited stands at -26.37. The total capital return value is set at -78.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.69. Equity return is now at value -51.30, with -13.00 for asset returns.

Based on China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC), the company’s capital structure generated 32.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.52. Total debt to assets is 6.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.