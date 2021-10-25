Why Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) went down by -7.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.65. The company’s stock price has collected -4.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/21 that Aehr Test Systems to Exhibit at the 13th European Conference on Silicon Carbide and Related Materials

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ :AEHR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aehr Test Systems declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.00, which is $10.82 above the current price. AEHR currently public float of 22.11M and currently shorts hold a 6.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHR was 4.31M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stocks went down by -4.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 71.31% and a quarterly performance of 277.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 1440.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.82% for Aehr Test Systems. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.24% for AEHR stocks with a simple moving average of 289.96% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 69.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, as shares surge +27.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +249.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +691.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.58. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 697.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from POSEDEL RHEA J, who sale 9,400 shares at the price of $21.05 back on Oct 15. After this action, POSEDEL RHEA J now owns 649,555 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $197,904 using the latest closing price.

POSEDEL RHEA J, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 15,600 shares at $21.02 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that POSEDEL RHEA J is holding 658,955 shares at $327,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.19 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at -12.21. The total capital return value is set at -24.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.90. Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 42.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.64. Total debt to assets is 22.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.