Wall Street Pummels Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) After Recent Earnings Report

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) went up by 2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.25. The company’s stock price has collected 11.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/21 that Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 17, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE :TME) Right Now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

TME currently public float of 763.00M and currently shorts hold a 4.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TME was 17.19M shares.

TME’s Market Performance

TME stocks went up by 11.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.11% and a quarterly performance of -18.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.88% for TME stocks with a simple moving average of -48.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TME stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for TME by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TME in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $10 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TME reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for TME stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 18th, 2021.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Underperform” to TME, setting the target price at $5.10 in the report published on August 17th of the current year.

TME Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +19.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME rose by +11.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.59. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group saw -55.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.78 for the present operating margin

+31.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stands at +14.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.98. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 10.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.52. Total debt to assets is 8.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.