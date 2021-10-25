Wall Street Pummels Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) After Recent Earnings Report

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) went up by 8.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.60. The company’s stock price has collected 16.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/21 that Neovasc Reducer(TM) Featured in Polish Heart Journal

Is It Worth Investing in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ :NVCN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVCN is at 2.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Neovasc Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. NVCN currently public float of 53.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVCN was 454.80K shares.

NVCN’s Market Performance

NVCN stocks went up by 16.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.64% and a quarterly performance of -2.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.45% for Neovasc Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.29% for NVCN stocks with a simple moving average of -19.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVCN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for NVCN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVCN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $1.05 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2018.

NVCN Trading at 6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares surge +8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCN rose by +16.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7157. In addition, Neovasc Inc. saw -15.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1782.18 for the present operating margin

+37.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neovasc Inc. stands at -1466.01. The total capital return value is set at -623.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,401.99. Equity return is now at value -75.00, with -49.80 for asset returns.

Based on Neovasc Inc. (NVCN), the company’s capital structure generated 437.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.41. Total debt to assets is 48.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 416.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.