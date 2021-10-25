Is a Correction Looming Ahead for W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) went up by 4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.14. The company’s stock price has collected 14.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/18/21 that W&T Offshore Provides Operational Update and Announces Timing of Third Quarter Earnings Reporting

Is It Worth Investing in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE :WTI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTI is at 3.06.

WTI currently public float of 92.97M and currently shorts hold a 10.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTI was 2.91M shares.

WTI’s Market Performance

WTI stocks went up by 14.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.99% and a quarterly performance of 14.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 173.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.98% for W&T Offshore Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.57% for WTI stocks with a simple moving average of 30.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6.90 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2021.

WTI Trading at 32.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares surge +38.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTI rose by +14.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, W&T Offshore Inc. saw 115.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTI starting from BOULET VIRGINIA, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $3.24 back on Aug 05. After this action, BOULET VIRGINIA now owns 317,335 shares of W&T Offshore Inc., valued at $45,360 using the latest closing price.

Stanley B Frank, the Director of W&T Offshore Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Stanley B Frank is holding 266,831 shares at $54,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.23 for the present operating margin

+12.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for W&T Offshore Inc. stands at +10.78. The total capital return value is set at 0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.27. Equity return is now at value 34.10, with -7.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.