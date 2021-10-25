Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) went down by -7.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/21 that Bit Digital Featured in The Wall Street Journal In-Depth Video Report

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ :BTBT) Right Now?

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bit Digital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $3.83 above the current price. BTBT currently public float of 43.78M and currently shorts hold a 8.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTBT was 23.10M shares.

BTBT’s Market Performance

BTBT stocks went down by -9.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.06% and a quarterly performance of 14.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 154.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.60% for Bit Digital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.32% for BTBT stocks with a simple moving average of -18.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2021.

BTBT Trading at -6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.82%, as shares surge +7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT fell by -9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.17. In addition, Bit Digital Inc. saw -53.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.32 for the present operating margin

+17.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc. stands at +9.14. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.19. Equity return is now at value 61.70, with 59.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 79.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.