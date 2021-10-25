Investing in the best drone stocks can give your portfolio a major boost

Drones are used to perform a variety of tasks in our everyday life these days. Did you ever dream of a scenario 10 years ago? In this article, we will examine the best drone stocks to buy at this moment of time.

In recent years, technological advancements have created a huge demand for drones. Traditionally, drone technology was used by armies to spy and to launch attacks, however, it has now become commonplace and used by everyone.

In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration reports that there are 372,000 commercial drones and 500,000 non-commercial drones registered with them. According to estimates, the value of drone market is expected to reach 58.4 billion dollars by 2026.

Also, the commercial drone market is likely to see rapid growth in the near future.

The future of drones looks bright, whether it’s delivering food or groceries or surveying factories and construction sites. Consequently, drone stock prices could be on the rise soon.

Check out the best drone stocks you might be interested in.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) went down by -0.64% in Friday’s trading session, a fall equivalent to -$1.37 from previous market close price. The lowest point that the shares touched during the trading session was $212.575, while the peak of the day was recorded at a share price of $216.72. BA finished the previous session at $214.34 according to the data provided by Barchart, while the trading volume was observed to be 7.08 million.

CTC LLC bought a fresh place in The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). The institutional investor bought 62.0 thousand shares of the stock in a transaction took place on 9/30/2021. In another most recent transaction, which held on 9/30/2021, LPL FINANCIAL LLC bought approximately 27.1 thousand shares of The Boeing Company In a separate transaction which took place on 9/30/2021, the institutional investor, CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGE bought 26.5 thousand shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

With over 1.86 million GoPro Inc. (GPRO) shares trading Friday and a closing price of $8.89 on the day, the dollar volume was approximately 1.86 million. The shares have shown a positive weekly performance of 0.68% and its price on 10/22/21 lost nearly -2.74%. Currently, there are 153.63M common shares owned by the public and among those 124.77M shares have been available to trade.

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) share prices have increased by 0.68% over the past week, but are down -13.77% in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked -22.15% over the last 6 months but is up 7.37% in year-to-date trading.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is 74.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.67 and a high of $230.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVDA stock was last observed hovering at around $227.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gain setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $232.50 for the next 12 months.

Summit Insights rated the NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock “a Buy”. Summit Insights’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Friday, October 22, 2021. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the NVDA shares. According to KeyBanc Capital Markets, the stock is “an Overweight,”$260. KeyBanc Capital Markets published their figures in a research note released to investors on Tuesday, October 05, 2021. Other experts at BofA Securities have the stock’s price target at $275 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Buy.”. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Friday, September 17, 2021.