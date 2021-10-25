Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) went up by 4.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.92. The company’s stock price has collected -4.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/20/21 that ESS Inc. Welcomes Alexi Wellman to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE :GWH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for ESS Tech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.50. Today, the average trading volume of GWH was 1.68M shares.

GWH’s Market Performance

GWH stocks went down by -4.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 67.07% and a quarterly performance of 68.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.89% for ESS Tech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.26% for GWH stocks with a simple moving average of 61.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for GWH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GWH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $29 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GWH reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for GWH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 21st, 2021.

GWH Trading at 50.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.34%, as shares surge +67.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWH fell by -4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.15. In addition, ESS Tech Inc. saw 65.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GWH

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.