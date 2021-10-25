Here’s Our Rant About Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) went up by 4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.47. The company’s stock price has collected -0.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Dawson Geophysical Announces Merger Agreement With Wilks Brothers, LLC

Is It Worth Investing in Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ :DWSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DWSN is at 1.50.

DWSN currently public float of 20.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DWSN was 48.94K shares.

DWSN’s Market Performance

DWSN stocks went down by -0.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.51% and a quarterly performance of -24.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.83% for Dawson Geophysical Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.44% for DWSN stocks with a simple moving average of -7.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DWSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DWSN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DWSN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for DWSN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $8 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2016.

Wunderlich gave a rating of “Hold” to DWSN, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

DWSN Trading at 8.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWSN rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, Dawson Geophysical Company saw 5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DWSN

Equity return is now at value -34.00, with -30.30 for asset returns.