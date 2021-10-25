Here’s Our Rant About Creatd Inc. (CRTD)

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) went up by 41.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.81. The company’s stock price has collected 46.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Creatd, Sundial Growers, Progenity, IZEA Worldwide, or Senseonics Holdings?

Is It Worth Investing in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ :CRTD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRTD is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Creatd Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CRTD currently public float of 9.79M and currently shorts hold a 7.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRTD was 1.14M shares.

CRTD’s Market Performance

CRTD stocks went up by 46.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.41% and a quarterly performance of 31.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 37.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.36% for Creatd Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 59.15% for CRTD stocks with a simple moving average of 9.18% for the last 200 days.

CRTD Trading at 44.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.72%, as shares surge +46.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTD rose by +46.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Creatd Inc. saw -0.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTD starting from Frommer Jeremy, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $2.19 back on Oct 12. After this action, Frommer Jeremy now owns 337,817 shares of Creatd Inc., valued at $2,190 using the latest closing price.

Weisberg Laurie, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Creatd Inc., purchase 900 shares at $2.18 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Weisberg Laurie is holding 20,964 shares at $1,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1343.49 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Creatd Inc. stands at -1996.32.

Based on Creatd Inc. (CRTD), the company’s capital structure generated 46.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.90. Total debt to assets is 23.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.