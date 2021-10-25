Here’s How Your Trade Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (BCYP) Aggressively Right Now

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCYP) went down by -19.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.75. The company’s stock price has collected -16.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/21 that Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Business Combination with SAB Biotherapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :BCYP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.25. BCYP currently public float of 11.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCYP was 105.54K shares.

BCYP’s Market Performance

BCYP stocks went down by -16.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.19% and a quarterly performance of -15.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.97% for Big Cypress Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.45% for BCYP stocks with a simple moving average of -15.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCYP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCYP stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for BCYP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCYP in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $16.50 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2021.

BCYP Trading at -15.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCYP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.96%, as shares sank -16.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCYP fell by -16.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.02. In addition, Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. saw -16.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCYP starting from Reich Samuel J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $10.11 back on Oct 14. After this action, Reich Samuel J now owns 1,000 shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp., valued at $10,110 using the latest closing price.

Katz Ilan, the Director of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp., purchase 500 shares at $10.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Katz Ilan is holding 1,500 shares at $5,052 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCYP

Based on Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (BCYP), the company’s capital structure generated 937.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.36.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.