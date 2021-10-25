Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) went up by 4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.82. The company’s stock price has collected 4.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/21 that Hayward Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HAYW) Right Now?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 684.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Hayward Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.75, which is $5.18 above the current price. HAYW currently public float of 229.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAYW was 673.04K shares.

HAYW’s Market Performance

HAYW stocks went up by 4.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.04% and a quarterly performance of 0.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Hayward Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.26% for HAYW stocks with a simple moving average of 10.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $26 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2021.

HAYW Trading at 10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW rose by +4.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.40. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 40.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from Smith Donald Matthew, who sale 96,178 shares at the price of $22.94 back on Oct 21. After this action, Smith Donald Matthew now owns 432,918 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $2,206,429 using the latest closing price.

Smith Donald Matthew, the SVP & Chief Supply Chain Offi. of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $22.46 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Smith Donald Matthew is holding 529,096 shares at $561,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.44 for the present operating margin

+41.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +0.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.03.

Based on Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW), the company’s capital structure generated 162.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.85. Total debt to assets is 49.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 621.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.72.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.