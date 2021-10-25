Citigroup Inc. (C) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.29. The company’s stock price has collected -1.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/22/21 that Citi reverses course on racial-equity audit, will look at $1 billion pledge made after death of George Floyd

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE :C) Right Now?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for C is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Citigroup Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.85, which is $13.43 above the current price. C currently public float of 2.01B and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of C was 17.72M shares.

C’s Market Performance

C stocks went down by -1.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.69% and a quarterly performance of 5.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for Citigroup Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.17% for C stocks with a simple moving average of 1.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $85 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see C reach a price target of $83, previously predicting the price at $84. The rating they have provided for C stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 16th, 2021.

C Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.50. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw 15.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Torres Cantu Ernesto, who sale 27,783 shares at the price of $72.50 back on Oct 19. After this action, Torres Cantu Ernesto now owns 54,333 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $2,014,268 using the latest closing price.

Whitaker Michael, the Head of Enterprise O&T of Citigroup Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $74.47 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Whitaker Michael is holding 0 shares at $521,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +12.36. The total capital return value is set at 1.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.55. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Citigroup Inc. (C), the company’s capital structure generated 252.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.64. Total debt to assets is 22.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.