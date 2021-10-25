Buy or Sell Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.91. The company’s stock price has collected 3.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/21 that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Common Stock and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends on its Preferred Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ :HBAN) Right Now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBAN is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.60, which is $0.9 above the current price. HBAN currently public float of 1.46B and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBAN was 12.83M shares.

HBAN’s Market Performance

HBAN stocks went up by 3.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.39% and a quarterly performance of 19.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.68% for HBAN stocks with a simple moving average of 10.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBAN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HBAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HBAN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $18 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBAN reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for HBAN stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 07th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to HBAN, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

HBAN Trading at 8.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN rose by +3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.01. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated saw 32.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Litsey Jana J, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $16.75 back on Oct 21. After this action, Litsey Jana J now owns 159,149 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, valued at $100,500 using the latest closing price.

Tutkovics Julie C, the Exec. VP of Principal Sub. of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, sale 3,544 shares at $16.70 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Tutkovics Julie C is holding 254,868 shares at $59,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at +16.45. The total capital return value is set at 4.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 67.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.26. Total debt to assets is 7.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.