WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) Just Got Our Attention

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) went down by -6.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.72. The company’s stock price has collected -4.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ :WHF) Right Now?

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.92, which is $0.85 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of WHF was 45.33K shares.

WHF’s Market Performance

WHF stocks went down by -4.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.85% and a quarterly performance of -0.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.25% for WhiteHorse Finance Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.72% for WHF stocks with a simple moving average of -0.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHF stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WHF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WHF in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WHF reach a price target of $15.50. The rating they have provided for WHF stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 27th, 2021.

WHF Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares sank -0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHF fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.57. In addition, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. saw 11.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WHF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.97 for the present operating margin

+68.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. stands at +48.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.84.

Based on WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF), the company’s capital structure generated 123.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.18. Total debt to assets is 53.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.