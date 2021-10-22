We Analyzed the Future Direction of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV), Here is What We Found

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) went up by 3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.19. The company’s stock price has collected 11.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/21 that Advantage Solutions Names SAP’s Robin Manherz to Its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CURV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Torrid Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.71. CURV currently public float of 89.25M and currently shorts hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CURV was 589.16K shares.

CURV’s Market Performance

CURV stocks went up by 11.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.00% and a quarterly performance of -30.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for Torrid Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.69% for CURV stocks with a simple moving average of -28.96% for the last 200 days.

CURV Trading at -24.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares sank -13.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURV rose by +11.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.10. In addition, Torrid Holdings Inc. saw -35.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CURV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.