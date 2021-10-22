Wall Street Pummels Allegion plc (ALLE) After Recent Earnings Report

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) went down by -3.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.70. The company’s stock price has collected -0.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Allegion Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Reaffirms Updated Full-Year 2021 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Allegion plc (NYSE :ALLE) Right Now?

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALLE is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Allegion plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $150.73, which is $20.68 above the current price. ALLE currently public float of 88.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALLE was 713.62K shares.

ALLE’s Market Performance

ALLE stocks went down by -0.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.56% and a quarterly performance of -5.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for Allegion plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.07% for ALLE stocks with a simple moving average of 0.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ALLE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALLE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $159 based on the research report published on October 08th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLE reach a price target of $174, previously predicting the price at $158. The rating they have provided for ALLE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALLE, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

ALLE Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -5.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLE fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.59. In addition, Allegion plc saw 13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLE starting from PETRATIS DAVID D, who sale 2,841 shares at the price of $137.54 back on Sep 27. After this action, PETRATIS DAVID D now owns 53,982 shares of Allegion plc, valued at $390,738 using the latest closing price.

PETRATIS DAVID D, the Chairman, President & CEO of Allegion plc, sale 68,190 shares at $147.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that PETRATIS DAVID D is holding 56,823 shares at $10,023,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.80 for the present operating margin

+43.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegion plc stands at +11.56. The total capital return value is set at 24.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.77. Equity return is now at value 59.00, with 15.40 for asset returns.

Based on Allegion plc (ALLE), the company’s capital structure generated 183.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.75. Total debt to assets is 49.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.