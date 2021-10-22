Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) went up by 9.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.87. The company’s stock price has collected 10.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Lottery.com Announces Strong Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Revenues Expected to Range Between $22 Million and $24 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ :TDAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDAC is at 0.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Trident Acquisitions Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00. TDAC currently public float of 2.01M and currently shorts hold a 19.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDAC was 105.58K shares.

TDAC’s Market Performance

TDAC stocks went up by 10.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.51% and a quarterly performance of 14.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Trident Acquisitions Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.61% for TDAC stocks with a simple moving average of 5.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDAC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TDAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDAC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2021.

TDAC Trading at 11.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDAC rose by +10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.71. In addition, Trident Acquisitions Corp. saw 7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDAC starting from Ponomarev Ilya, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $0.01 back on May 03. After this action, Ponomarev Ilya now owns 402,440 shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp., valued at $335 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDAC

The total capital return value is set at -2.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.46. Equity return is now at value -14.80, with -8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC), the company’s capital structure generated 10.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.65.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.