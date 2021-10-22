The Chart for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) went up by 3.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.96. The company’s stock price has collected 6.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Petros Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Benzinga Conference and Interview Show

Is It Worth Investing in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :PTPI) Right Now?

PTPI currently public float of 6.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTPI was 50.98K shares.

PTPI’s Market Performance

PTPI stocks went up by 6.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.61% and a quarterly performance of -46.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.56% for PTPI stocks with a simple moving average of -44.51% for the last 200 days.

PTPI Trading at -18.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTPI rose by +6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7543. In addition, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -61.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTPI starting from SHULMAN JOHN D, who purchase 1,661,807 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Oct 18. After this action, SHULMAN JOHN D now owns 5,057,771 shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $2,849,999 using the latest closing price.