Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) went down by -5.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.26. The company’s stock price has collected -1.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/20/21 that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces -2-

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ :TCBI) Right Now?

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCBI is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.62, which is $11.6 above the current price. TCBI currently public float of 49.98M and currently shorts hold a 5.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCBI was 424.55K shares.

TCBI’s Market Performance

TCBI stocks went down by -1.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.01% and a quarterly performance of -4.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.86% for TCBI stocks with a simple moving average of -11.03% for the last 200 days.

TCBI Trading at -2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBI fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.07. In addition, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. saw 0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBI starting from Holmes Rob C, who purchase 8,308 shares at the price of $60.29 back on Sep 03. After this action, Holmes Rob C now owns 265,029 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., valued at $500,889 using the latest closing price.

Storms Timothy J, the Chief Risk Officer of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., purchase 4,173 shares at $59.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Storms Timothy J is holding 7,717 shares at $249,671 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. stands at +5.34. The total capital return value is set at 2.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.00. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI), the company’s capital structure generated 125.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.56. Total debt to assets is 9.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.