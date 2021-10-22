Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG)

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG) went up by 4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.43. The company’s stock price has collected 2.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/21 that UGI Receives Regulatory Approval for a Renewable Natural Gas Pilot Project

Is It Worth Investing in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :LFG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.40. LFG currently public float of 15.86M and currently shorts hold a 12.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LFG was 183.64K shares.

LFG’s Market Performance

LFG stocks went up by 2.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.29% and a quarterly performance of 8.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for Rice Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.24% for LFG stocks with a simple moving average of 25.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFG stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for LFG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LFG in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $28 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LFG reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for LFG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to LFG, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on October 11th of the current year.

LFG Trading at 6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -8.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFG rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.35. In addition, Rice Acquisition Corp. saw 65.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LFG

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.97.