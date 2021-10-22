Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL)

FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) went up by 8.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.63. The company’s stock price has collected 12.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of FreightCar America, Inc. – RAIL

Is It Worth Investing in FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ :RAIL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAIL is at 2.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for FreightCar America Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.75, which is $1.37 above the current price. RAIL currently public float of 12.05M and currently shorts hold a 5.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAIL was 626.94K shares.

RAIL’s Market Performance

RAIL stocks went up by 12.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.96% and a quarterly performance of -10.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 154.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.12% for FreightCar America Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.83% for RAIL stocks with a simple moving average of -2.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAIL stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for RAIL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RAIL in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2019.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to RAIL, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

RAIL Trading at 0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAIL rose by +12.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.42. In addition, FreightCar America Inc. saw 102.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAIL starting from Meyer James R, who purchase 17,500 shares at the price of $2.61 back on Nov 30. After this action, Meyer James R now owns 231,555 shares of FreightCar America Inc., valued at $45,603 using the latest closing price.

Meyer James R, the President and CEO of FreightCar America Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Meyer James R is holding 214,055 shares at $14,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.94 for the present operating margin

-12.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for FreightCar America Inc. stands at -77.87. The total capital return value is set at -27.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.04. Equity return is now at value -621.70, with -52.70 for asset returns.

Based on FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL), the company’s capital structure generated 280.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.70. Total debt to assets is 46.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 184.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.