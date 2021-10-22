Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) went down by -4.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.87. The company’s stock price has collected -10.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/27/21 that Core Laboratories’ Third Quarter 2021 Webcast At 7:30 a.m. CDT / 2:30 p.m. CEST On October 28, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE :CLB) Right Now?

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLB is at 3.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Core Laboratories N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.39, which is $2.73 above the current price. CLB currently public float of 46.24M and currently shorts hold a 6.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLB was 506.02K shares.

CLB’s Market Performance

CLB stocks went down by -10.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.97% and a quarterly performance of -14.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 95.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.69% for Core Laboratories N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.24% for CLB stocks with a simple moving average of -14.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CLB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CLB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $32 based on the research report published on October 18th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLB reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for CLB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 09th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to CLB, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on June 14th of the current year.

CLB Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLB fell by -10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.34. In addition, Core Laboratories N.V. saw 6.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.69 for the present operating margin

+18.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core Laboratories N.V. stands at -19.95. The total capital return value is set at 9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.80. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB), the company’s capital structure generated 457.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.05. Total debt to assets is 57.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 441.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.