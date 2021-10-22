Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)?

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s stock price has collected 6.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/13/21 that KKR transition highlights challenge for private-equity titans in creating succession plans; ‘Some managers don’t ever want to retire’

Is It Worth Investing in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CG) Right Now?

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CG is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for The Carlyle Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.58, which is $3.99 above the current price. CG currently public float of 217.28M and currently shorts hold a 5.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CG was 2.02M shares.

CG’s Market Performance

CG stocks went up by 6.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.29% and a quarterly performance of 16.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for The Carlyle Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.54% for CG stocks with a simple moving average of 27.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $65 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CG reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for CG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CG, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

CG Trading at 11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.74% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +11.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.49. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw 73.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from D’Aniello Daniel A., who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $47.10 back on Aug 26. After this action, D’Aniello Daniel A. now owns 34,499,644 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $235,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Rubenstein David M., the Director of The Carlyle Group Inc., sale 1,900,000 shares at $47.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Rubenstein David M. is holding 33,249,644 shares at $90,825,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.14 for the present operating margin

+65.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at +12.21. The total capital return value is set at 6.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.85. Equity return is now at value 82.20, with 15.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 299.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.95. Total debt to assets is 51.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 293.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.