Is Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) a Keeper?

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.24. The company’s stock price has collected -0.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 29 min ago that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TSC, GWB, FMO, TGP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE :TGP) Right Now?

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGP is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is -$0.13 below the current price. TGP currently public float of 51.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGP was 694.61K shares.

TGP’s Market Performance

TGP stocks went down by -0.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.88% and a quarterly performance of 18.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.36% for Teekay LNG Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.11% for TGP stocks with a simple moving average of 16.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGP stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for TGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TGP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $13 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2020.

TGP Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.21%, as shares surge +7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGP fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.68. In addition, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. saw 49.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.88 for the present operating margin

+51.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. stands at +14.61. The total capital return value is set at 5.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.98. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP), the company’s capital structure generated 172.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.25. Total debt to assets is 58.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.