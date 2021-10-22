Is Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) a Keeper?

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $244.75. The company’s stock price has collected -0.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/19/21 that Cannabis edibles maker Wana Brands looks to promote more social causes after $298 million upfront payment from Canopy Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE :STZ) Right Now?

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 74.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STZ is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $262.55, which is $47.23 above the current price. STZ currently public float of 157.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STZ was 1.14M shares.

STZ’s Market Performance

STZ stocks went down by -0.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.36% and a quarterly performance of -2.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.69% for Constellation Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.47% for STZ stocks with a simple moving average of -3.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STZ stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for STZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STZ in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $262 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STZ reach a price target of $270, previously predicting the price at $264. The rating they have provided for STZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to STZ, setting the target price at $254 in the report published on October 07th of the current year.

STZ Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STZ fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $215.47. In addition, Constellation Brands Inc. saw -0.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STZ starting from Sabia James A. Jr., who sale 12,120 shares at the price of $239.05 back on May 25. After this action, Sabia James A. Jr. now owns 45,924 shares of Constellation Brands Inc., valued at $2,897,342 using the latest closing price.

Kane Thomas Michael, the EVP & Chief HR Officer of Constellation Brands Inc., sale 4,035 shares at $242.03 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Kane Thomas Michael is holding 6,182 shares at $976,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.19 for the present operating margin

+51.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Brands Inc. stands at +23.20. The total capital return value is set at 11.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.27. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ), the company’s capital structure generated 80.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 40.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.